The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko has prepared a new batch of equipment to be sent to the frontline.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will receive generators, monitors, tablet PCs, drones, car radios, batteries, chargers, Starlink terminals and other equipment worth about 6 million hryvnias, Petro Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

The batch also includes DJI Matrice 300 drones.

‘The fate of not only Ukraine and Europe, but also of the whole world is being decided in the East now. Either the free world will win, or the dictatorship will win. It is Ukrainian heroes who are fighting for this free world. And we help them’, the former president stated.

He also added that such large-scale fundraising campaigns take place every day thanks to the donations of Ukrainians to the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’. The Poroshenko Foundation doubles all donations.

‘This is our contribution to the counter offensive’, Poroshenko stressed.