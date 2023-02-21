The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko announced sending a new batch of military equipment to the frontline.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ party press service, Petro Poroshenko visited the production facility in Cyprus and arranged buying a new batch of Poseidon drones for the Ukrainian armed forces.

‘Here we are signing new documents on the Poseidon project and send another batch of drones to Ukraine for our artillery. There are other interesting proposals, we are not disclosing them yet, but they will unpleasantly impress Russians and will please Ukrainians’, Poroshenko said.

The new batch will go to Ukraine on Wednesday.

‘We are also carefully studying the capabilities of the sixth model, the Poseidon H6. It flies at a higher altitude, can stay in the air for hours and gets a bigger load’, the former president added.

Poroshenko announced a long-term contract for the Poseidon H10 UAV in August 2022. Currently, the Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers of the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ are implementing a contract for the supply of more than 20 UAV complexes.