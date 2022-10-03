During the security conference in Visby, Sweden, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko suggested 5 key steps for the victory over Putin’s Russia.

Poroshenko proposed the ‘Victory Formula’, consisting of five key elements.

The first step is to supply more weapons to Ukraine. Ukraine needs heavy weapons of NATO standards, armored vehicles, tanks, jet fighters, missile systems and air defense systems. Poroshenko called for a complete and systematic rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to NATO standards.

The second step involves introducing more more sanctions against Russia, including strict sanctions prohibiting gas and oil export.

Poroshenko also said that time has come to organize global anti-Putin coalition. He called on the international community to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism and to make Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine and destruction of the global order.

The further two steps should include financial and economic help to Ukraine and recognizing Ukraine as an EU and NATO member.