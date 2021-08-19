Petro Poroshenko receives the highest score among Ukrainian politicians for his contribution to 'strenghening of Ukrainian state' in last 30 years.

The recent poll conducted by ‘Democracy initiatives’ foundation reveals the names of politicians most favored by Ukrainians for their biggest contributions to ‘Ukrainian sovereingty and statehood’.

Petro Poroshenko tops the list with 10.2% respondents’ support, while Leonid Kuchma comes second with almost the same result – 10%.

Viacheslav Chornovil and Leonid Kravchuk were ranked the third and the forth claiming 8.5% and 6.1% support respectively.

Notably, that Volodymyr Zelensky found himself trailing far behind in the fifth place with the share of 5.6%.

Two respondents also gave credit to Viktor Yushchenko (5.4%) and Yulia tymoshenko (4.6%).

Unsurpisingly, the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych scored the lowest 2% support.

24.8% of respondents failed to answer the poll question.

The study was conducted in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It involved 2019 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.