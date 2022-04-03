Norway could help the offset the loss of Russian oil and gas supplies by stepping up its own production that will allow to stop financing Russia, said former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko in an interview for Norwegian television.

“We are now in Kyiv, and you can see residential building behind me that were struck by Russian cruise missiles. It led to numerous casualties among civilians. This is Putin’s style of war, catastrophic war,’ said Poroshenko.

He also thanked the Norwegian government for its solidarity and military aid, adding Ukraine could put up a better defense if its troops have more arms and air-defense systems.