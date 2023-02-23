During his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko called for maintaining a decent financial support for the Ukrainian military.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ press service, Poroshenko reminded that Ukraine has been resisting for a year alreafy. Even country’s partners did not expect this. However, the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces exceeded any expectations.

‘We are a nation of freedom-loving people, brave soldiers and talented commanders who are capable of waging a high-tech war and winning it. I would like to remind you that not a single person from our team escaped from semi-encircled Kyiv in February-March last year. Because we were sure that the army of Ukraine is capable of stopping the enemy and defeating Russia. We were sure that Kyiv would stand and Ukraine would stand up too’ Poroshenko stressed.

The former president urged to increase the financial support for the army and the country defense in general, providing Ukrainian military with everything needed and decent payment.