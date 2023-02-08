During his visit to one of the military units, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko stated that it is unacceptable to reduce the monetary payments to military personnel.

During his address to the servicemen, Poroshenko emphasized that nothing could be more important than the army now. Poroshenko noted that the first thing that must be done is to increase the funding of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The former president stressed that the party is lobbying the issue of additional payments for the military in the parliament.

In addition, he stated that there is money in the budget to increase funding for the Armed Forces.

‘You ask me where to get the money? From the road construction fund. There are 50 billion UAH there. It should be done urgently, nothing can be more important today than securing funding for the military. Roads will be built after our victory, which we must secure now’, Poroshenko claimed.