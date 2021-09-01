The Supreme Court did not satisfy the claims of Andriy Portnov, the head of the Presidential Administration under Yanukovych, in the lawsuit of protection of honor, dignity and business reputation.

The court decision of August 18 was published on August 31.

Portnov demanded refutation of the information about the transfer of the ‘NewsOne’ TV channel to Andriy Portnov’s management, which was contained in the statement of Poroshenko’s group in the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation:

‘The ‘Bloc of Petro Poroshenko’ group in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine once again expresses its indignation at the anti-state orientation of the ‘NewsOne’ TV channel, which is becoming increasingly anti-Ukrainian, resorting to manipulative means and distorting the real facts of Ukraine’s social and political life. The dynamics of anti-Ukrainian sentiment on the TV channel has recently become more and more widespread, and ‘NewsOne’ is increasingly rebroadcasting the Kremlin’s ideas.

The final fact that the ‘NewsOne’ TV channel became part of the Kremlin’s propaganda machine was that the management of the TV channel was handed over to Portnov.

The transfer of a Ukrainian TV channel into the hands of a fugitive, Yanukovych’s ally, who is suspected of involvement in crimes against participants in the Revolution of Dignity, the occupation of Crimea and treason threatens Ukraine’s national security, an integral part of which is information security.’

The Supreme Court denied Portnov’s claims because the statement did not constitute an offense.

In addition, the Supreme Court recovered court costs from Andriy Portnov.

The decision of the Supreme Court is final and not subject to appeal.