The former president of Ukraine and the leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko handed over the Poseidon UAV complex to one of the Ukrainian intelligence units.

Half of the funds for this equipment were collected by the Ukrainian diaspora, the other half was paid by the Poroshenko Foundation.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ press service, Poseidon UAVs are considered among the best reconnaissance drones.

Petro Poroshenko stressed that it is necessary to do everything possible so that the Ukrainian counter offensive, which is expected by everyone, is more successful, more powerful and more effective.

‘According to my feelings, when I returned from the frontline, the offensive will take place very soon. That is why we are speeding up so that our troops get ‘eyes’ capable of seeing at night and definitely not subject to Russian electronic warfare means as soon as possible’, Petro Poroshenko said.

Earlier, the former president announced a new Poseidon complex during his visit to the weapon exhibition in Athens.