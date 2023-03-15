As reported by Ukrenergo national energy company, there are still network restrictions in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions, which may lead to possible outages to prevent accidents.

As of March 15, electricity consumption is at the level of a weekday. All types of power plants are in operation.

Hydroelectric plants are actively working due to the high water season. Electricity production is sufficient to cover the consumption needs. There is also a slight import of electricity.

The most difficult situation is in Zhytomyr region and Kharkiv region, where the most severe damage to the networks was caused by the last Russian missile attack on March 9.

In addition, there are still network restrictions in Poltava, Sumy and Kyiv regions. If the consumption increases in these regions, restrictions are possible to avoid overloading of the equipment and accidents.

The company did not introduce consumption limits in other regions of Ukraine.