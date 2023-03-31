Energy minister of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko informed that the electricity generation in the country fully meets the consumption needs.

Outages are possible in two regions of Ukraine. In Zhytomyr region, the repair work continues after the latest Russian strikes on the distribution network.

In Kharkiv region, there is a possibility of outages due to the bad weather.

Within the last day, the electricity supply was restored for 4,400 consumers in Donetsk region, 1,600 consumers in Kharkiv region, and about 500 consumers in Kherson region.