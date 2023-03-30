Ukraine’s energy ministry reports that the country’s grid operates without restrictions and has a capacity reserve.

The generation of electricity fully meets the consumption needs throughout the country.

The energy employees have completed the repair work and restored the electricity supply after the disruptions caused by bad weather. Short-time outages are possible in Odesa and Chernihiv regions.

The electricity supply has also been partially restored after recent Russian strikes in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.