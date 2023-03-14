Ukrenergo national energy operator said in a statement that network restrictions may lead to possible outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. The restrictions are due to the damage caused by the Russian massive missile attack on March 9.

All type of power plants are in operation now and the production of electricity fully meets consumption needs. The consumption of electricity is at the usual level for a weekday.

The company continues repair work on the restoration of power plants damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks.

In Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, during peak hours, the company may introduce hourly shutdown schedules. Emergency shutdowns are also possible in Kyiv region to eliminate the risk of equipment overload.

Ukrenergo did not introduced limits for other regions of Ukraine. However, the situation with the electricity supply remains difficult in Chernihiv and Sumy areas bordering to the Russian Federation and in the frontline areas.