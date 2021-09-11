Potato pancakes, known in Ukraine as deruny, is definitely the ultimate comfort food and so ridiculously easy, which makes the recipe a go-to for a weekend morning meal. 'Bukvy' learned the secrets of deruny-making from Dmytro Martseniuk, a three-time winner of the New York potato pancakes festival and the chef of ‘Veselka’ Ukrainian restaurant in Manhattan.

Deruny origins

Deruny, draniki, latke, kartoffelpuffers.. Traditional potato pancakes can found in nearly every European cuisine.

The iconic dish is believed to come from Germany and was introduced to Ukrianians through Belarus in the late 19th century. Another version argues potato pancakes, along with scores of other potato dishes, originated in Ukrainian Polissya about a hundered years earlier – in the late 18th century.

The recipe of potato pancakes was first published in Jan Szyttler’s cookbook in 1830.

Why ‘deruny’?

The name usually comes from the method you use to make it. ‘Derty’ in Ukrainian means ‘to grate’, which explains the name of the dish.

Potato pancakes recipe from a Manhattan restaraunt chief

Ingredients:

3 shredded potatoes

1 ground onion

5 eggs

Salt, pepper (to taste)

A little flour (optional)

Preparation:

Mix everything, fry in a pan in vegetable oil (medium heat) for 2 minutes on each side (until golden brown).

How to serve?

Our chef recommends three serving options:

Potato pancakes with mushroom julienne

Ingredients:

A handful of chopped fried mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped fried onions

1/2 cup cream

2 tablespoons of truffles

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt, pepper

Stew all ingredients (except mushrooms and cheese) for 5-7 minutes until thickened, then add mushrooms and cheese. Cook in the oven (350 degrees) for 5 minutes.

Then add julienne on top of potato pancakes and enjoy the meal !

Potato pancakes with ribs with prune sauce

Ingredients:

2 kg of beef ribs

2 carrots

1 onion

1/2 bunch of celery

1 glass of red wine

1 glass of port

1 cup of honey

Salt, pepper

Season the beef with salt, pepper, a little butter and bake for 30 minutes.

Bake all vegetables seasoned with salt, pepper and a little oil for 30 minutes.

Then put the meat to the vegetables. In a deep saucepan, add wine, port and honey, cover with foil and simmer for 2 hours.

Then put the meat in a blender and chop for 1 minute adding a little sauce.

Sauce recipe

2 cups of prunes

1/2 cup honey

1 glass of red wine

1/2 cup water

Put all the ingredients in a small saucepan and cook for 10-15 minutes.

Add stewed beef ribs and prune sauce to the potato pancakes, garnish with parsley or any greens.

Potato pancakes with smoked ham or sauerkraut

You will need smoked ham or sauerkraut to serve the dish.

Who is Dmytro Martseniuk?

Dmytro is a three-time winner of New York Latke Festivial, the event celebrating potato cakes in their differect interpritations.

The most cherished of his three wins was the People’s Choice Award. With most of 800 event attendees calling his potato cakes the finest of all, such recognition war really the most appreciated, explains Dmytro.

His deruny-making skills even earned him a guest appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ TV show .

A Vinnytsia native, Marseniuk studied international economic relations at the Kyiv University of Tourism, Economics and Law.

Now he is an executive chef at Ukrainian East Village restaurant ‘Veselka’, the eatery with a long history. Founded in 1954 by Ukrainian immigrants Volodymyr and Olha Darmohvaly, the restaurant boasts the menu featuring several kinds of borscht and 10 types of pierogi (varenyky), and other staple Ukrainian dishes.