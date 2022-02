On February 13, ‘Pravyi sektor’ activists held a training in Kyiv offering city residents basics of survival course in face of possible Russian invasion.

The civilians were instructed on how to handle weapons and what to do in case of attack.

The training was open for all those who wanted to take part.

According to the organizers, the main goal was to instruct civilians how to protect oneself and defend the country.

The training was conducted bu professional instructors and veterans with war experience.

The course included physical training, medicine basics, handling weapons and behavior skills when detecting explosives.