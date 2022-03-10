Russian troops have seized a pre-trial detention center in Kherson, Ukraine’s ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova said in her Thursday statement on social media.

The site has been turned into a base for Russia’s National Guards units that entered Kherson the day before.

More than 400 civilians who resisted Russia’s occupation have already been unlawfully detained in the city, Denysova said, arguing the invaders are staging a ‘policing’ crackdown on residents of Kherson and its suburbs, which comes as a brazen violation of Geneva conventions.