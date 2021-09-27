Ukraine’s biggest TV channels showed a PR movie about the head of the President’s office Andriy Yermak and his deputy Kyryl Tymoshenko.

As watchdog ‘Detector Media’ reports, the movie features the preparations for the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and is seen as a PR stunt.

The President’s office movie follows the notorious practice of the early 2000s when Kuchma officials used ‘temniki’ government directives to interfere with editorial policies of TV channels advancing governmental agenda.

The movie about the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence

The movie lasts for 54 minutes and features the comments of Zelensky’s top officials.

It also shows directors, composers, singers, the military, and athletes who took part in the celebration. In addition, the film features excerpts from Zelensky’s speeches and focuses on the summit of the first ladies, held by the president’s wife, Olena Zelenska.

The authors of the movie are not mentioned.