Ukrainian media are left fuming over Ukrainian president use of state aircraft for traveling to his aide's birthday party in the Carpathian resort leaving his office amid growing border tension and energy shortages.

The explosive report by ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ claims Zelensky traveled to the Carpathian residence to attend his top aide’s private birthday party.

The investigation alleges the state emergency service helicopter was employed to get the top officials to the residence in the Carpathian resort Guta.

Among the guests of Yermak’s private celebration were senior administration official Andrii Tatarov and minister Oleksandr Chernyshov.

According to ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, the state emergency helicopter was employed as the president’s aircraft stayed idle in the Kyiv airport.

Zelensky and Yermak allegedly started out to the Carpathians on mid-Friday.

Journalists also traced a charter flight that landed the same day in Ivano-Frankivsk. The plane is believed to be owned by oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The following day Zelensky and Yermak briefly re-emerged in Kyiv for the official award ceremony early morning and a few hours later another emergency service helicopter was found flying to the same location in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The helicopter was back to Kyiv next day at 4 pm and journalists aruge it was the time Zelensky got back to his residence in Kyiv.