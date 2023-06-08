On June 8, president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Kherson region. He visited the crossing point in Kherson, where the evacuation of the population affected by the consequences of the Russian blow-up of the Kakhovka HPP is being carried out.

In Kherson region, the president held a coordination meeting regarding the elimination of the consequences of the dam explosion.

‘Many important issues: the operational situation in the region that has developed as a result of the disaster, the evacuation of the population from potential flooding zones, the liquidation of the emergency situation caused by the explosion of the dam, the organization of life support in flooded areas’, Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

The president also discussed the issues of restoring the region’s ecosystem and the operational military situation in the zone of the disaster.

Zelensky also visited the hospital where people from the flooded areas get medical assistance.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.