President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the residents of Donbas to evacuate. The Ukrainian government has decided on a mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region.

The president urged the population of Donetsk region to make a decision on evacuation as soon as possible, because it ‘will have to be done anyway’. Zelensky emphasized that it should be done before the Russian troops had time to kill more civilians. He persuaded those in the war zone to leave.

‘We urge people to leave, especially if they are families with children. If you have the opportunity to help the refugees, do it’, Zelensky said.

The president reminded that the government decided on mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region. Residents are provided with full support and assistance, including financial aid.

‘All that is needed is a decision from the people themselves. Go! We will help. We are not Russia. For us, every life is important’, the president stressed.

Currently, the Russian Federation uses terror as its main weapon. Ukraine aims to protect from Russian strikes as many people as possible.