On June 7, president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that a clear and quick world response to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam is now needed. Ukraine needs the support and help of international organizations in rescuing people in the occupied by Russia part of Kherson region, which is suffering from flooding.

The president noted that it is currently impossible to establish with certainty how many people in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Region may die without rescue, without drinking water, without food, and without medical assistance.

He assured that Ukrainian military and special services are saving people in the area, despite the shelling. However, he emphasized that large-scale efforts are needed.

‘It is necessary that international organizations – such as the International Committee of the Red Cross – immediately join the rescue operation and help people in the occupied part of Kherson region. Each died person is a sentence to the existing international architecture, to international organizations that have forgotten how to save lives. If now the international organization is not present in the zone of this disaster, it means that it does not exist at all, which means that it is ineffective. Ukraine and its government has made all needed appeals’, president Zelensky stated.

He also thanked many world leaders, governments, and international associations for their clear support for Ukraine and their clear condemnation of the Russian crime of ecocide.

He noted that it is necessary to jointly bring the occupiers to justice. Zelensky added that now it is necessary to focus the attention of the world on liquidating the consequences of the disaster caused by Russia, and to prevent further destructive activities of the Russians.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.