On June 28, at a joint press conference with the heads of Poland Andrzej Duda and Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, president Volodymyr Zelensky called on the North Atlantic Alliance to give Ukraine a clear signal about joining NATO after the end of the war with the Russian Federation.

President Zelensky said that it is currently not possible to be a member of NATO during the war. At the same time, he emphasized the need to provide assurance that Ukraine will join the Alliance after the end of the war.

‘This is the signal we want to receive – that after the war, Ukraine will be a member of NATO’, Zelensky stated.

Earlier in the day, the president said in the parliament that world leaders should stop thinking about how Moscow will react when making decisions about Ukraine.

President Zelensky also expressed the hope that Kyiv will receive security guarantees that will help protect the country until it becomes a member of the Western military alliance.