On March 12, president Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the ‘Hero of Ukraine’ title to Ukrainian military Oleksandr Matsievskyi.

On March 6, the video that showed a Ukrainian prisoner of war executed by Russians appeared on the Internet. The unarmed Ukrainian military was shot after saying the words ‘Glory to Ukraine’.

With the help of the forensic experts, the Security Service of Ukraine managed to identify the killed soldier as Oleksandr Matsievskyi.

‘Today I awarded the ‘Hero of Ukraine’ title to Oleksandr Matsievskyi. The soldier. The person whom all Ukrainians will know. The person who will be remembered forever. For his bravery, for his confidence in Ukraine and for his ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ words. Glory to the hero! Glory to the heroes! Glory to Ukraine!’ the president said in the video address.