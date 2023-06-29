On June 29, resident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with members of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of the War: former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström, Vice President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson and eco-activist Greta Thunberg.

As reported by the President’s office, Volodymyr Zelensky drew the attention of the delegation to the catastrophic consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka dam. This Russian war crime also caused significant damage to the agricultural sector and biodiversity of the region.

The President noted that as a result of the disaster, many people died in settlements occupied by Russian troops, where the invaders did not provide evacuation from the flooded areas.

Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the importance of the initiatives of the representatives of the International Working Group regarding environmental crimes in Russia and said that ‘the aggressor must bear fair responsibility for the crime of ecocide in our country’.

Co-chair of the International Working Group Margot Wallström emphasized solidarity and assistance to Ukraine during the difficult time of the war. According to her, it is important to ensure the widest possible global support for the main activities of the International Working Group. In particular, it is about assessing the damage caused to the environment as a result of Russian aggression, holding Russia accountable for committed environmental crimes, and compensation for damages, as well as developing plans to restore the environment in Ukraine and transition to the green economy.

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg thanked for the invitation and said that she will involve representatives of environmental public organizations in the dialogue regarding the main tasks of the International Working Group and drawing attention to the environmental consequences of the war.