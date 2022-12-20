President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline in Bakhmut.

The information came from digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to the minister, Zelensky’s visit was not announced beforehand due to the security reasons.

‘Zelensky in Bakhmut. The bravest president of the bravest nation’, Fedorov wrote.

President’s press representative Serhii Nikyforov confirmed the information on ‘Suspilne’ TV.

‘He visited the frontline and awarded the military. The president has already left Bakhmut’, he said.

Deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar posted photos from the visit.