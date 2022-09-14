President Volodymyr Zelensky officially arrived in the liberated Izium, Kharkiv region, and raised the Ukrainian flag together with the Ukrainian paratroopers.

Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian military together with the whole nation are moving to the victory.

‘Earlier, when we looked up, we looked for the blue sky. Today, when we look up, we are looking for only one thing – the flag of Ukraine. Our blue-yellow flag is already waving in the de-occupied Izium. And so it will be in every Ukrainian city and village’, the president stressed.

The president and the military commemorated the fallen defenders of Ukraine, and Zelensky thanked Ukrainian soldiers for the liberated Ukrainian lands.

Izium had been occupied since April 2, and was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 10.

The city is seriously damaged, with no electricity, gas and water supply.