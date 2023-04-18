President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the advanced positions of the Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

The president awarded Ukrainian military and paid tribute to the fallen heroes, the press service reported.

President Zelensky listened to the report of the commander of the operational-tactical group ‘Donetsk’ regarding the situation in the area, and also talked with soldiers and thanked them for their service.

‘I have the honor to be here today, to thank you for your service, for defending our land, Ukraine, our families. I am sincerely grateful from every Ukrainian for the great journey that you take every day’, the president said.

The president and the military honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a moment of silence.