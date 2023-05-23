President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the frontline in the Vugledar-Marianka area.

The president visited the Marines unit to congratulate the military with the marines Day, which is marked in Ukraine today.

‘Our defenders. The front area in the Vugledar – Maryinka defense zone. Today I am here to congratulate our soldiers on their Marines Day of Marines. Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine’, Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The visit was not announced in advance and the exact place, where the president came, is not mentioned.