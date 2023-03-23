On March 23, president Zelensky visited Kherson region. The president spoke to local people and promised to restore infrastructure destroyed by Russian occupiers.

‘Working trip to Kherson region. The village of Posad-Pokrovske, where many buildings and social infrastructure facilities were damaged because of Russia’s full-scale invasion’, Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The president talked with local residents about current issues and needs and promised to restore the destroyed Kherson region and ‘every city and village that suffered from the occupiers’.

The city of Kherson and surrounding areas were liberated from Russian occupiers in November 2022.