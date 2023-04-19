On April 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a working trip to Volyn region, visited the area at the borders of Ukraine, Poland and Belarus.

The president inspected defensive facilities in the borderline area.

‘It is an honor for me to be here today to thank our border guards for protecting the state border. For the protection of our state in Bakhmut. I know how firmly you stood there, holding Bakhmut. We are all proud that we have such strong border guards’, Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

In order to ensure reliable protection of the Ukrainian border and readiness to repel a possible invasion of the enemy from the territory of Belarus, engineering barriers and fortifications are being built in the borderline areas.

The president also talked to the border control servicemen and awarded them with medals.