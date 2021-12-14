Kyiv seeks to strengthen alliances in the region against the backdrop of Moscow’s military threat.

On Monday, the Ukrainian president tweeted Kyiv will host a summit of Lublin Triangle leaders.

‘In a few days, I will be excited to welcome Andrzey Duda and Gitanas Nauseda’, wrote Zelensky calling the upcoming meeting an ‘expression of solidarity and support’ that is set to ‘deepen the strategic partnership’.

The news soon was confirmed by the Polish president administration. In a brief statement on Twitter, the administration official Jakub Kumoch said the presidents are meeting to discuss ‘security issues in the region’.

Ukraine joined Poland and Lithuania to establish ‘Lublin triangle’ in 2020 to ramp up regional security and diplomatic coordination toward that end.