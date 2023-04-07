The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a bot farm, which created 3 thousand fake accounts to promote pro-Russian narratives.

As reported by the SBU, the farm was established by a resident of Zaporizhzhia who moved to Kropyvnytskyi during the war.

There, he began creating anonymous pages in social networks and selling them through the dark net. The criminal installed the needed equipment in the rented apartment.

He created almost 3,000 fake accounts. His main clients were representatives of Russian special services and pro-Kremlin propagandists under their control.

Russians planned to use bots to spread disinformation about the situation at the front, as well as to attempt to discredit the Defense Forces. In this way, the enemy tried to destabilize the internal political situation in various regions of Ukraine.

The SBU continues investigation into the case.