Kyiv calls the shelling incident near Luhansk 'provocation' by pro-Russian separatists who seek to escalate the situation.

Separatists fired heavy weapons at the outskirts of Luhansk to accuse the Ukrainian army of ceasefire violations, said JFO in a statement on Sunday.

The alleged shelling incident took place at Lobacheve near Luhansk at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

As Ukrainian side keeps from ‘any aggressive actions’, pro-Russian separatists stage ‘chaotic’ firings and explosions targeting local towns to escalate the situation in occupied Donbas and use it for propaganda in media.

JFO command added it ‘strictly’ follows Minsk agreements’ [ceasefire] and called allegations that Ukraine’s armed forces shell towns ‘lies’ and ‘provocation’.