In his video address on Friday, Ukraine’s president said Kyiv secured the release of Yuliya ‘Taira’ Payevska, volunteer paramedic. Zelensky thanked all the people who ‘worked toward this result’, adding Ukraine will continue its efforts to help bring back all the captive Ukrainians.

The release came through what appears to be a prisoners’ exchange, although Zelensky failed to disclose any details of the swap.

Payevska was seized by Russian troops in Mariupol on March 16 along with her driver while providing help to civilians caught up in Russian onslaught on the city.