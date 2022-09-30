Since the beginning of the Russia’s full-fledged war against Ukraine, 397 children have been killed and 780 wounded, the Prosecutor General office reported in a statement Friday.

The statement says that 1177 Ukrainian children have already become victims of the Russian aggression.

The biggest toll of children deaths has been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk and Kherson regions.

At the same time, the prosecutors state that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the areas of active hostilities and in the occupied territories.

The reports also stated damage to 2,562 educational facilities all over the country. 295 of them have been completely ruined.