The Prosecutor General office filed an appeal against court decision, which allowed Petro Poroshenko avoid arrest.

On January 19, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko won a court ruling allowing him to remain free while being investigated.

In what many saw as a predictable development, chief prosecutor’s office said Friday it was filing an appeal on Kyiv Pechersky court decision allowing Poroshenko avoid arrest in connection to criminal charges.

State prosecutors argue the severity of the allegations – Poroshenko is facing treason charges – demands the defendant be taken into custody or released on 1 billion bail, which arguably equals damages caused by coal contracts in occupied Donbas authorized by Poroshenko at the time of his presidency.

Earlier, Poroshenko’s legal team also announced they would appeal the court verdict not to allow isolate and make Poroshenko keep silent.