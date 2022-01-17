During the court hearing in Petro Poroshenko case, state prosecutors move for a two-month arrest with possible 1 billion UAH bail.

Prosecutors also made motions to strip of the former president his international passport and demanded electronic tagging.

Prosecutors explain the 1 billion hryvnias bail by the amount of damage inflicted on the state, Poroshenko’s wealth and the essence of the criminal case.

In response, Poroshenko’s lawyers asked not to take him in custody at all.

Petro Poroshenko arrived in Kyiv after his international travel on Monday morning.

The former president claims the allegations are politically motivated and accuses Zelensky of repressions against the opposition.