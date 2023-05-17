On May 17, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor office appealed to the High Council of Justice with a request for permission to detain the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev, who, together with his lawyer, is suspected of receiving 2.7 million US dollars bribe.

As reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the hearing will take place at 11 am Thursday.

Tearlier, the Supreme Court of Ukraine reacted to the statement of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor office regarding a large-scale corruption scheme.

First reports that the detectives of the Bureau and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor office exposed a scheme for obtaining illegal benefits by the leadership and judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine came on Monday.