On Monday evening, a protest rally was held near the Iranian embassy in Kyiv. The rally followed massive drone attacks that recently hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

In these attacks, Russian military use Iran-made kamikaze drones.

‘Bukvy’ photo reporter attended the event.

The protesters scattered bricks from the houses destroyed after the drone attacks, as well as children’s toys covered by red paint.

Activists demanded to stop selling Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to the Russian Federation. With these Iran-made UAVs, Russians attacked Kyiv in the morning of October 17, in particular, they targeted a residential block, killing at least four civilians.

The rally participants had slogans calling to put an end to terrorism and lit candles to commemorate killed civilians.