The parliament of proxy-Russian Luhansk separatists’ region voted to hold a referendum on joining Russia, said Russian state media TASS on Tuesday.

The rush decision was announced by local separatists’ leader Leonid Pasichnyk.

The referendum got all the votes of all the local ‘lawmakers’ and is reportedly set to be held on September 23-27.

It is worth noting that the same referendums were at the same time called in nearby Donets and recently occupied Kherson, where Russian-led officials held a meeting on September 20 to unveil the plan.