According to Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Kaltsev, mayor of Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhya region, Oleksandr Koshalevych, offered to trade places with his father who had been earlier seized by Russian troops.

The mayor who was vocal in his pro-Ukrainian stance and led the protests in his town against Russian invasion despite the fact he is affiliated with pro-Russian Opposition Platform for Life party.

‘From the first days of occupation the mayor openly declared that Prymorsk is Ukraine, and took part in rallies protesting along the town residents. The Russian military hunted for him and on failing to do so, captured his old father. Oleksandr Koshelevych swapped himself for him. Russians took the mayor to Berdyansk,’ wrote the MP.