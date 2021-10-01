‘Suspilne’ public broadcaster is under fire after it shows a film endorsing Zelensky top officials Andriy Yermak and Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The documentary tells a behind-the-scenes story of Independence day celebration.

The move by the public broadcaster to give airtime to a film overtly favoring Zelensky administration was viewed as controversial over alleged violation of the broadcasting code principles of impartiality.

Yurii Makarov, the editor-in-chief of the broadcaster admitted the movie was ‘offered’ by the president’s office, but he decided to give it a go as he found it ‘interesting’.

Differences in opinions led to the unscheduled meeting of the ‘Suspilne’ supervisory board initiated by board member Lavrentiy Malazonia.

Supervisory board chair Svitlana Ostapa admitted members of the board had different views on the matter. She stressed the board members have no authority to interfere with editorial policies.

In a comment to ‘Bukvy’, Lavrentiy Malazonia cleared his position. In his opinion, the members of the supervisory board deliberately avoided adopting a common position on the issue.

‘I insisted on putting this issue on the agenda… They refused so as not to make any decision,’ Malazonia states.

According to him, neither the head of the supervisory board Svitlana Ostapa nor its member Oksana Romaniuk wanted to consider this issue.

In addition, Malazonia assumes the public broadcaster was under pressure to air the documentary as it was indicated by some board members.

‘That was an agreement between the ‘Suspline’ management and the President’s office,’ he claims.

Malazonia also criticized the broadcaster’s management decision to set up an editorial board to address such controversial issues in the future.