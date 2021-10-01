‘Suspilne’ public broadcaster is left red-faced after it shows a film endorsing Zelensky top officials Andriy Yermak and Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The documentary tells a behind-the-scenes story of Independence day celebration.

The move by the public broadcaster to give airtime to a film overtly favoring Zelensky administration was viewed as controversial over alleged violation of the broadcasting code principles of impartiality.

Public broadcaster management reaction

Yurii Makarov, the editor-in-chief of the broadcaster admitted the movie was ‘offered’ by the president’s office, but he decided to give it a go as he found it ‘interesting’.

In her comment on the decision to air the movie, Supervisory board member Oksana Romaniuk argued it was unacceptable for ‘Suspilne’.

She called it a promotion of ‘Zelensky administration’, adding the Ukrainian media scape is marked by unhealthy processes.

Differences in opinions led to the unscheduled meeting of the ‘Suspilne’ supervisory board initiated by board member Lavrentiy Malazonia

‘What happened after the film was aired was a shame… the documentary was virtually about nothing and Makarov made many mistakes with it’, argued Malazonia.

Supervisory board chair Svitlana Ostapa joined the chorus of critics of the decision.

She stressed the board members have no authority to interfere with editorial policies.

‘We make sure there is no pressure and the content is in line with ‘Suspilne’ broadcast mission… if there is a complaint [on the movie] the supervisory board can look into the issue’

Ostapa admitted members of the board had different views on the matter

Reaction of media experts

The controversy over the film drew the eye of media experts.

Natalia Lyhacheva, the media monitoring watch dog editor, called out the filmmakers over misinformation. She argued the concert of Andrea Bocelli promoted as a charity event turned out to be for ‘special guests only’.

She alleged that ‘Suspilne’ management agreed to show the movie due to the dependence on government funding.

She added that such controversial decisions should be made by the editorial board

How to fix the situation: ‘Suspilne’ management proposals

The incident can become a game changer for future program choices.

Following the backlash, the management said they were going to introduce editorial council that will be in charge of such issues.

Until now, the senior executive Yaroslav Lodyhin and editor-in-chief Yurii Makarov claimed the authority over such decisions.