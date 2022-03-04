In an interview to the Polish TV channel TVN24, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stated Ukrainians are ready to defend Kyiv and will not surrender it.

The former president said that the ruins of Ukrainian cities remind of World War II when Nazi invaders occupied the territory of Ukraine, adding he is sure ‘Putin will stand trial in the International Criminal Court in the Hague for war crimes’.

Poroshenko said Ukrainians are ready to continue defending their capital and other cities and the whole world is amazed and thrilled at the bravery of the Ukrainian military.

The former president claimed Putin started this war because Ukrainians want to be a free, democratic and European nation’.

Poroshenko called on the whole international community to introduce even more severe sanctions to make Russia step back.

He also thanked Poland and Polish people for all the help they are giving Ukraine these days.