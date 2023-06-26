The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko stated that Prigozhin’s coup attempt completely ruined Putin’s image as an invulnerable leader.

In an interview to GB News, Petro Poroshenko said that the whole world has long known who Putin is and now, people in Russia are beginning to understand this.

The former president added that the only thing Putin understands is a position of strength. The coup attempt showed the limits of Putin’s power.

Petro Poroshenko also stressed that the F-16 fighter jets can become the game changer in the war and the key factor for Ukraine’s counteroffensive.