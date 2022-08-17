The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said in an interview to MSNBC channel that Russia’s occupation of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and Putin’s nuclear terrorism put the whole Europe in danger.

Poroshenko reminded that the power plant in Zaporizhzhya is the biggest in Europe and Russian troops stationed in the plant territory threaten the world with a new nuclear disaster, which can be ten times worse than the Chernobyl catastrophe.

The former president also mentioned another example of Russia’s nuclear terrorism when Russian troops occupied Chernobyl plant in February. He stressed that only the heroism of the Ukrainian personnel prevented a disaster.

Poroshenko called on the US and the whole international community to recognize Russia as a state supporting terrorism. He concluded that Russia will be held accountable for all its war crimes.