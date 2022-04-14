The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defense ministry made public another intercepted phone call of a Russian invading serviceman.

In the intercepted conversation, Russian military Oleg Karaev said that president Putin ordered to destroy all Ukrainian lands if Russian offensive in the east does not have any success until May 10.

Regarding the situation in Luhansk region, the serviceman said Russian troops are trying to capture Rubizhne, but they are ‘just levelling with earth’ Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, as it is impossible to break through the Ukrainian defense line. He added that Russian invaders cannot move forward even using tanks and artillery because the Ukrainian forces have very strong positions.

This conversation confirms that Russia has purposefully moved to the tactics of destroying Ukrainian cities and war crimes against civilians on the instructions of the country’s top military and political leadership, the intelligence statement claims.