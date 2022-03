The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko addressed the march of international solidarity with Ukraine in Paris.

The march gathered together the former French president Francois Hollande, the mayor of Paris, representatives of the political, business and cultural elite of France.

Petro Poroshenko stressed that Putin will never be able to break the resistance of Ukraine, and more than a thousand Russians die in Ukraine every day.

Ukraine’s former president called for unity, strengthening of the international anti-Putin front and focusing all efforts on punishing the aggressor and supporting Ukraine.