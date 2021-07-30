The state sanitary chief Ihor Kuzin forecasts quarantine restrictions in Ukraine are ‘very likely’ to be extended

The chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine predicts Covid polices will be kept in place.

‘ Quarantine .. is very likely to be extended as we understand many organizational measures are tied up to it. That’s why, it will be prolonged’, said Ihor Kuzin in his interview for ‘1+1’ TV morning show.

He voiced concern over uptick of Covid infection rates in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions calling the situation ‘critical’.

Addressing the Covid situation in Ukraine’s capital, the governmental sanitary chief claimed the rates remain ‘more or less normal’.

Ukraine imposed quarantine restrictions in March of 2020. On June 16, 2021, the policy extended the policy for whole summer.