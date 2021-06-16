The Ukrainian government announces extentsion of Covid restrictions for the whole summer to prevent surge of new cases.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal announced updates of Covid restrictions for summer months.

‘Today the government is set to extend the quarantine till August 31. But we will loosen some quarantine measures. As long as we are in a ‘green zone’, self-quarantine monitoring through ‘Diya’ app will not be in place’, said Shmygal.

He also provided details on dynamics of Covid infection rates.

‘The rate of positive Covid case stands at 5% that is in line with recommended rate from the WHO. This is why Ukraine, as of June 10, has reached the ‘green’ level of epidemiological safety making it possible to carry on with easing of pandemic restrictions,’ said Shmygal.

The prime minister struck a warning note saying that country has to ‘be prepared for all the possible scenarios and keep vigilant and observe the pandemic rules’.

The adaptive quarantine was made effective in March 2020 and got several updates ranging from a ‘weekend quarantine’ policy to a full lockdown.